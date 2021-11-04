Lee County DA: 2 brothers found guilty in 2018 Windsor Village Mobile Home Park murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County jury deliberated for 20 minutes before finding two men guilty in a 2018 murder at an Opelika mobile home park.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, on Nov. 1, 2021, Jerrell North and Teddy North, who are brothers, were found guilty of murdering Antonio Drisker in July 2018.

Officials say Drisker, age 36, was shot multiple times at Windsor Village Mobile Home Park, located in the 200 block of Veteran’s Parkway, on July 26, 2018. First responders found Drisker’s body in the kitchen of one of the homes in the park. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to testimony during the trial, Drisker was visiting friends at the mobile home park when the deadly shooting happened.

Officials say after he was shot, Drisker came running into a home at the park. The residents called 911 after they saw Drisker was injured and needed help.

According to the district attorney’s office, robbery was the motive for Drisker’s shooting.

During testimony, witnesses said that they overheard the North brothers and a third man, Marquerious Canada, were planning to rob Drisker when he was killed.

Canada was also found guilty in Drisker’s murder earlier this year.

The district attorney’s office offered condolences to Drisker’s loved ones following the conviction of the North brothers.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Antonio’s family as they continue to heal from the tragic loss of their loved one.”