Lee County DA: Man found guilty in meth trafficking case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County District Attorney’s Office has secured a conviction in a drug case. According to officials, this week Alexander Thammavong was convicted of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

During Thammavong’s trial, prosecutors presented evidence to the jury that during a traffic stop conducted by Opelika Police Detective Jacob Taylor, Thammavong was found to be in possession of more than 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Thammavong has prior felony convictions, according to the district attorney’s office. He will be sentenced at a later date.

According to officials, in 2021, drug crimes made up more than half of the total number criminal charges filed in Lee County.