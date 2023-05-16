LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday the conviction of Hunter Walls for Manslaughter in connection to the killing of his mother, Stacey Walls.

According to the attorney’s office, the evidence presented at Hunter Walls’ trial showed that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 emergency call, where the victim’s daughter reported that her brother shot their mother.

When deputies arrived, Hunter Walls was still on the scene. Several witnesses testified that he had been arguing with his mother at the time, which turned physical, and he shot Stacey Walls.

Hunter Walls’ sentencing date is set for June.