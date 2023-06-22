LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man charged with Attempted Murder of an Auburn Police Officer during a 2021 police standoff was convicted on his charge, the Lee County District Attorney’s announced on Wednesday.

According to the Lee County DA’s Office, Walker Coleman Barkley was convicted for the attempted murder of Auburn Police Officer Leo Gonzalez by a Lee County jury.

On July 25, 2021, Officer Gonzalez responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence complaint in a neighborhood in the north Auburn area. The female caller claimed her husband, Barkley was under the influence and had a firearm.

During the playing of the 911 call for the jury, the Lee County DA’s Office says children were heard crying for their mother and help.

At the time of the incident, Officer Gonzalez patrolled the area and was dispatched to the residence.

After arriving on the scene, Officer Gonzalez approached the residence’s front door; a woman carrying a baby ran out of the house, leaving the older children inside. After the woman left out of the residence, Officer Gonzalez immediately noticed Barkley pointing a revolver toward him.

As a result, Gonzalez fired multiple shots at Barkley, hitting him in the abdomen. Barkley returned fire by firing five rounds at Gonzalez. Fortunately, the Lee County DA’s Office says Gonzalez was not injured during the exchange.

Eventually, a police stand-off occurred, and after several hours, authorities took Barkley into custody and rescued the unharmed children inside the residence.

Due to the incident involving an Auburn Police Officer, ALEA took over the case. Senior Trial Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer worked on the case on the government’s behalf.

The Lee County DA’s Office says Barkley’s sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

The Lee County DA’s Office thanks Officer Gonzalez for his service stating, “A special note of appreciation and recognition of bravery is due to Officer Leo Gonzalez. Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls for law enforcement to respond to. Officer Gonzalez’ quick-thinking and courage kept others from getting hurt and prevented a volatile situation from escalating.”

The Lee County DA’s Office encourages victims of domestic violence to contact the Lee County Domestic Violence Intervention Center.