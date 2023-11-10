LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, that a Lee County Jury has found Amber Nicole McCrory guilty of stealing thousands from local residents after a series of March 2019 storms as a part of a home repair scam.

The Lee County DA’s Office says over several days Chief Assistant Attorney Clay Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Luke Farmer presented evidence to the jury showing that McCrory scammed Lee County residents who believed she would repair home damage from the storms out of thousands of dollars.

The investigation, led by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Greg Reagan showed that McCrory met with victims and promised to repair storm damage. The Lee County DA’s Office said McCrory’s scams included fake contracts that required a substantial down payment.

The victims paid the money based on the contract and never heard from McCrory again. She was eventually arrested in North Carolina and transported back to Lee County for trial.

McCrory’s sentencing will be scheduled for a later date and she has already paid restitution prior to her jury trial. The Lee County DA’s Office says that the state will request jail time in this case.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: