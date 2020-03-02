Lee County jury finds man guilty for 2016 murder of Opelika taxi driver

A capital murder trial in Lee County has concluded with Marquavious Howard convicted of robbing and killing an Opelika grandfather.
Howard was accused of murdering William Foreman,a 67-year-old taxi driver, in a robbery in 2016.
Back in 2016, investigators found Foreman’s taxi burning on the side of Old Cusseta Road in Columbus, Ga. The next morning, Foreman’s body was found along Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 in Salem, Ala. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Brandon Hughes, the Lee County District Attorney, released the following statement following the guilty verdict in the case:
“Marquavious Howard GUILTY of Capital Murder! A Lee County jury convicted the defendant of murdering William “Jug” Foreman during the course of a robbery.
Mr. Foreman served his community and provided for his family driving a taxi and the defendant used that to lure Mr. Foreman to his death.
He set up the ride, robbed Mr. Foreman, and murdered him.
He then drove Mr. Foreman’s vehicle to Columbus where he set it on fire before going to a convenience store and buying snacks with the proceeds of the robbery.
The defendant was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole.
To get justice for Mr. Foreman and his amazing family and knowing that his killer will never leave prison alive is why we do this job!
I cannot say enough about the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation they undertook in a case that spanned multiple jurisdictions.
The case was prosecuted by Chief ADA Jessica Ventiere and ADA Garrett Saucer.”Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes