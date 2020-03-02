Lee County jury finds man guilty for 2016 murder of Opelika taxi driver

A capital murder trial in Lee County has concluded with Marquavious Howard convicted of robbing and killing an Opelika grandfather.

Howard was accused of murdering William Foreman,a 67-year-old taxi driver, in a robbery in 2016.

Back in 2016, investigators found Foreman’s taxi burning on the side of Old Cusseta Road in Columbus, Ga. The next morning, Foreman’s body was found along Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 in Salem, Ala. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brandon Hughes, the Lee County District Attorney, released the following statement following the guilty verdict in the case: