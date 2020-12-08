Lee County man and woman charged for attempted murder, assault, after November stabbing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has charged two suspects for charges related to an attempted murder and assault on Nov. 26, 2020.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 26, officials responded to the 100 block of Lee Road 812 where a woman was reported to have been stabbed.

Reports also said that shots had been fired into several vehicles.

According to officials, the woman had been stabbed in the back. She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Officials have identified Nyesha Renee Brownlee, 20 of Tuskegee, as the suspect responsible for the stabbing.

Brownlee was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with one count of Assault, 2nd Degree for the stabbing. She was taken to the Lee County Jail but later bonded out on $25,000.

The investigation revealed a male suspect had opened fire with an assault rifle, striking the victim’s residence and multiple vehicles. Investigators say the suspect, identified as Dequavius Travon Collins, 25 of Auburn, was shooting at three men who ran away during the gunfire.

Collins was arrested on Dec. 8 by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with members of the US Marshals Service.

Collins, age 25, charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and two counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle. Collins is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $285,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).