Lee County man arrested in shooting of sheriff’s deputy

OPELIKA, Ala. – Shortly after 8:40 AM on 10/20/2021, 42-year-old John Cross, aka Squirrel, from Lee County, AL was taken into custody following the shooting of a Lee County Deputy. Cross was transported to a hospital in Georgia for treatment where he remains under guard by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department.



A Lee County warrant for Attempted Murder has been obtained on Cross. Upon his release from the hospital he will be arrested and placed into the Muscogee County Jail. At that time the extradition process will be commenced to have Cross brought back to Alabama. Once Cross returns to Alabama, arrangements will be made for him to housed in a neighboring county’s jail. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.