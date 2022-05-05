LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man faces two counts of Attempted Murder after investigators say he shot into a vehicle while his ex-girlfriend and the man she is now seeing were inside.

Investigators say the shooting happened over the weekend on Saturday, April 30th, around 8 pm on Hwy 80 in the Crawford community. Investigators say the shooter was in one vehicle when he fired into another car, with the intended targets being a woman the suspect had a previous relationship with and a new man she was dating. Investigators say neither was injured.

Investigators developed 41-year-old Corey Andrew Baxley as the suspect in the shooting. Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff SWAT team assisted the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at Baxley‘s residence in the Smiths Station community along Lincolnshire Lane. Baxley was taken into custody without incident. Several guns were recovered from the home, including the handgun detectives believe was used in the shooting.

Baxley remains behind bars at the Russell County Jail facing two counts of attempted murder. A bond hearing will be set.