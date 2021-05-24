Lee County man facing 114 child pornography charges, multi-million dollar bond set

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man is now facing 90 additional charges surrounding an ongoing child pornography investigation and remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on a multi-million dollar bond.

52-year-old Bryant Stokes of Opelika was arrested on April 6 of this year by Lee County Sheriff’s investigators and charged with 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 12 counts of Production of Child Pornography. While Stokes remained behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond, the investigation continued.

Lee County investigators say more evidence was obtained in the case. On May 21, Stokes was charged with an additional 45 counts of Production of Child Pornography and 45 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Stokes remains at the detention facility, and his bond has increased to $2,565,000 for all 114 charges. The case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).