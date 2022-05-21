LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a copper wire theft.



According to officials, the theft happen on May 20, 2022 at a home in the 400 Block of Lee Road 270, in Cusseta. During burglary and theft, $4000 worth of copper wire was stolen.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in these photographs.





If you know the identity of this person please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or 334-749-5651.