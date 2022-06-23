LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft.

According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s wallet was stolen.

A short time later, the victim’s debit card was used at a Circle K in Columbus.

If you have any information about the identity of this person please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.