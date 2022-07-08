OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On March 5, Carl Bryant, 57, of Salem, Alabama, was murdered at his home on 140 Lee Road in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation, leading to Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr., 20, of Salem, Alabama, being identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Pickard Jr. at his residence and charged him with the murder of Bryant. Pickard Jr. is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

According to the sheriff’s department, the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-215-7867.