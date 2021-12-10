Lee County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers posing as Homeland Security/ Border Protection agents, attempting to steal money

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning East Alabama residents about a new scam. The warning was posted to their Facebook page.

According to officials, people in the area are being contacted via phone calls in attempt to collect information and steal money by scammers posing as Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection agents.

Potential victims receive phone calls with an automated message that says they need to press “1” to speak to a Border Patrol agent. If the recipient presses “1”, they are then connected with a person who claims to be a Border Patrol agent.

Potential victims are then told they owe a fine and need to purchase a gift card to pay the fine.

Officials also say the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection will never attempt to solicit money via a phone call.

According to officials, you should never at any time, provide your personal or financial information during interactions such as these.

If you have been targeted in this way, you should report it to the Federal Trade Commission. You can do so by clicking here.