SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking information about an individual in connection to a theft investigation.

According to police, on June 11, 2022, a Smiths Station business, located in the 16000 Block of US Hwy 280 East, reported a theft of property to investigators.

Officials said the manager of the business told investigators approximately $200.00 was stolen from the office.

Investigators are looking for the pictured individual, wearing long sleeves, in connection to the incident.

Additionally, they believe the individual was traveling in the black SUV pictured here.

If you know the identity of this person please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or 334-749-5651.