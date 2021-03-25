Lee County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested in Salem drug bust

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in a drug bust. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Lonnie Edward Niehoff , 52, and Joshua Lee Spurlin, 32, have both been arrested on drug related charges.

The arrests come after a search warrant was executed at the 3000 block of Lee Road 240 in the Salem, Alabama.

During the search, investigators found heroin, marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia, and around $7,000 in cash.

Niehoff, of Salem, is charged with Drug Trafficking (Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Niehoff was booked into the Lee County Jail and later released on a $62,000 bond.

Spurlin, of Hurtsboro, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Spurlin was booked into the Lee County Jail and later released on an $11,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)