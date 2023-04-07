LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested and charged two men with burglary. William Fletcher Ogles and Timothy David Fleshman are now released on bond.

The LCSO received burglary reports at a residence in the 700 block of Lee Rd. 340 in the Valley community of Lee County between March 27 and 31.

Miscellaneous property at over $20,000 was reported missing from the residence. Two individuals were named as suspects after the investigation.

Ogles, 36, from Valley, was charged with 1 count of possession of burglar tools, 4 counts of burglary 3rd degree, 1 count of criminal mischief 1st degree and 1 count of attempting to elude a police officer. He was released on a $26,000 bond.

Fleshman, 33, from Valley, was charged with 3 counts of burglary 3rd degree and 1 count of theft of property 1st degree. He was released on a $14,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651.