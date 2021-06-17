Lee County Woman arrested, charged with torture, willful abuse of 2-year-old girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Salem woman in connection to a child abuse case.

According to officials, Katie Farish Booker, age 42, was taken into custody on June 16, 2021 on charges of Torture, Willful Abuse of a child under 18 years of age by responsible person.

Booker was the custodian of the child at the time the abuse occurred, according to officials.

The investigation into Booker began on June 15, 2021, when deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 Lee Road 250 in Salem. At the home, deputies found a two-year-old girl who was vomiting and lethargic.

The girl was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where medical staff determined she had been the victim of child abuse.

A joint investigation between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Booker. Officials say it was determined that the abuse of the child occurred in both Lee County, Alabama, and Muscogee County, Georgia.

Following her arrest, Booker was released from the Lee County Jail, after posting a $10,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.