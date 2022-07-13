HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man convicted of the 1981 murder of a gas station clerk has had his conviction reversed.

Nathaniel Dennis, of Dothan, was arrested in 2012 and charged with capital murder for shooting Earnest Russell Douglas during a robbery of a gas station on 3000 Block Reeves Street in Dothan, four decades earlier.

Douglas was shot on Sept. 26, 1981, and died from his injuries several days later on Oct. 7.

At the time of the crime, a DNA test was not available. In 1996, the DNA found at the scene of the crime was tested, but that DNA evidence wasn’t sent back until 2011. Dennis was then indicted in 2012.

According to a WDHN archive post, Dennis was transported to Virginia to serve a 634-year sentence for attempted murder and robbery.

His conviction is likely to enter an appeal following the overturning of his life sentence according to, Dennis’ attorney, Eric Davis.

The next move for Dennis will be the Alabama Court of Appeals, but Davis believes it won’t do any good since the case was reversed and the indictment was dismissed.

When asked for comment, the Office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, gave WDHN this statement,

“We are reviewing the appeals court decision.” -Mike Lewis, Alabama Communications Director for Steve Marshalls Office

