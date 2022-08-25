LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A local instructor has been charged with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

More News from WRBL

45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson was charged following an investigation into allegations of harassment, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says that on March 17, 2022, deputies took a report of an underage person being harassed in and out of class by an instructor at the Limestone County Tech School.

During the investigation, authorities say they found enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for Emerson for harassment. That warrant was served and Emerson was booked into the Limestone County Jail on April 27.

According to the complaint filed in court documents, Emerson is accused of grabbing a female student’s butt.

The case was then presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury, who, according to the LCSO, found probable cause to charge Emerson with a felony level of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Jason Emerson

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On August 23, the LCSO says Emerson turned himself in and was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

It is unclear whether Emerson continues to work as an instructor, as of August 24, Emerson was still listed as an employee at the school.