COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Oct. 23 at 4:23 p.m., Columbus 911 received several calls regarding a shooting on Delray Drive between Mahan Drive and Skylake Drive.

Upon arriving to the 2200 block of Mahan Drive, Columbus Police Officers discovered Marqueyvious Dozier deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another victim suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.

According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), nearly six to eight people were involved in the shooting, which authorities determined was related to gang activity.

CPD provided an audio file of sound captured during the shooting that occurred in the residential neighborhood.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, you can call the Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit at 706-225-3161 or Lead Investigator Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.