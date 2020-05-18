Little girl in critical condition after being shot in face, LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A four-year-old little girl is in critical condition after being shot in the face in LaGrange. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a call about a child being shot on the 900 block of Kelley Street. While headed to that location, police then received a second call about a an injured child at Speedy Serve convenience store on Whitesville Street.

Investigation determined both calls were in reference to the same little girl,and the child had been shot at the Kelley Street location, according to police.

Police say information obtained during the initial investigation indicates that the shooting was accidental.

The little girl was immediately transported to a Columbus area hospital for treatment and then transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. She is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation remains active at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603.