COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is holding a news conference Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:45 p.m. to address the Warm Springs Road shooting.
Watch the press conference above.
More Information:
On Feb. 17 at 10:11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Warm Springs Rd at the Shell Gas Station.
Officers found a large group of people and several gunshot victims.
The following victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries:
- Male, 5
- Male, 12
- Female, 13
- Female, 13
- Male, 13
- Male, 14
- Male, 15
- Male, 15
- Male, 17
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-3162
Previous Coverage:
Feb. 18, 2023: Multiple shots ring out at Shell gas station near Warm Springs Road, dozens of law enforcement officers respond (wrbl.com)