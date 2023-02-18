COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is holding a news conference Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:45 p.m. to address the Warm Springs Road shooting.

On Feb. 17 at 10:11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Warm Springs Rd at the Shell Gas Station.

Officers found a large group of people and several gunshot victims.

The following victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries:

Male, 5

Male, 12

Female, 13

Female, 13

Male, 13

Male, 14

Male, 15

Male, 15

Male, 17

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-3162

