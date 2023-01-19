LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 10:40 a.m., the LaGrange Police Department’s (LPD) Special Investigations Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence located at 1044 Kelly Street #A in Lagrange.

According to the LPD, the search stemmed from a three-month-long drug investigation where authorities made five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

The search resulted in the discovery of two pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 12 grams of “crack cocaine,” two Schedule II controlled substances, two firearms, and a digital scale.

Authorities arrested Leonardo Johnson, 39, and transported him to the Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Arrest warrants issued for Johnson included the following:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Sale of Fentanyl

Sale of Methamphetamine

Sale of Cocaine (two counts)

Sale of Marijuana (three counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of Scheduled 4 Controlled Substance

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Drug Related Objects

According to law enforcement, Johnson was not on probation or parole at the time of his arrest.