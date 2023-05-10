LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the arrest of a LaGrange man following an investigation revealing he participated in “indecent acts” with two juveniles for several years.

According to LPD, on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers arrested 36-year-old Alonzo Roberts Jr. following an investigation revealing Roberts engaged in inappropriate acts with the juveniles for several years.

As a result of the investigation, authorities charged Roberts Jr. with Incest and three counts of Child Molestation.

The LaGrange Police says the investigation is still ongoing and encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department at 706-883-2603.