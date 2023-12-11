LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) said that two LaGrange residents were arrested after police found both inside a stolen vehicle.

According to the LaGrange Police, on Monday at around 2:28 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 804 Whitesville Street to a report about an auto-theft that had just happened.

Within a short time, officers located the vehicle and 36-year-old Kevin Cumens and 33-year-old Calvin Bell, both from LaGrange were arrested.

LPD says the case is still under investigation and both Cumens and Bell were charged with theft-suto