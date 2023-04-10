LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) arrested two after shooting others at Aaron’s Rentals following an alleged dispute on Monday.

On April 10, around 5:41 p.m., LaGrange Police responded to Aaron’s Rentals at 222 Commerce Ave. to a report of two people being shot at the business.

According to LaGrange Police, after arriving at the scene, officers located Darius Bailey and Keith Williams, both employees of the business, suffering from gunshot wounds.

LaGrange Fire and EMS personnel treated both victims on the scene and later transported them via air to other hospitals.

LaGrange Police says the Criminal Investigations Section initiated an investigation, and through multiple interviews and using “other investigative sources,” Taquavious Smith and Zaniyyah Muhammad were identified as the “responsible parties.”

The incident, LaGrange Police says, occurred after an alleged dispute from a previous incident.

Both Smith and Muhammed fled the scene in a black-colored car, and the LaGrange Police Department says shortly after the incident, officers located and arrested Muhammed at her residence.

LPD says that Smith is a wanted individual and the public should consider Smith “armed and dangerous.”

After the incident, LPD charged both suspects with two counts of Aggravated Assault.