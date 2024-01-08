LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department said that a man was arrested and charged with auto-theft after authorities found him driving a stolen vehicle.

According to LaGrange Police, on Monday at around 9:41 a.m., LPD patrol officers responded to the area of 207 Harwell Avenue to a report about a stolen vehicle.

After arriving on the scene, the vehicle owner reported to police that the vehicle was left running in the victim’s driveway to allow the vehicle to warm up, and someone entered and drove off.

LPD says later on the same day, the vehicle was located nearby with 33-year-old Martez Williams in the driver’s seat. Williams was taken to LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed by detectives and later admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged by LPD to contact the police department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Horseman at 706-883-2658.