LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the arrest of a man found to be in possession of numerous Schedule II, III, and IV drugs, stolen firearms with extended magazines, and a stolen motorcycle.

According to the LPD, the police department initially began receiving information about the suspect, Michael J. Phillips, throughout the month of January.

The information, LPD says, indicated that Phillips possessed a substantial amount of stolen property stored in his residence at 124 Buck Murphy Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia.

In March, LPD’s Special Investigations Unit initiated a drug investigation on Phillips at his residence. After the investigation, the Special Investigation Unit obtained a search warrant for Phillips’ residence.

Based on the information collected during the investigation, LPD said, “it was believed that Phillips had numerous high-powered rifles and handguns,” which Phillips is prohibited from based on his convicted felon status.

On March 31, the LPD’s Emergency Services Unit and Patrol Division executed the search warrant at Phillip’s residence. They discovered nine firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols with multiple extended magazines, several of which LPD says were stolen from other local jurisdictions.

During the search, law enforcement arrested Phillips on several outstanding warrants, including Trafficking Methamphetamine and a parole violation.

Law enforcement also found numerous dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and other equipment, with at least a motorcycle in Phillips’ possession reported stolen in another local jurisdiction.

Phillips was also found to be in possession of nearly 15 ounces of raw marijuana, around 21 grams of methamphetamine, and numerous other Schedule two, three, and four pills.

After the investigation authorities charged Phillips with the following offenses:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule 2, 3, and 4 controlled substance

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony

Theft by Receiving

Obstruction

LPD says the investigation is ongoing, and the vehicles found at Phillips’ residence may be discovered as stolen during the investigation.