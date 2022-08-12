LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus.

According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. A parent gave the administration an anonymous tip about a student possibly possessing a gun.

As a result of the incident, LaGrange Police Department arrested two students, and the school system says that no threats were made against anyone by the two students.

Additionally, LHS Principal Bozeman will notify parents/gaurdians about the incident through SendIt, the notification system used by the school system.

The Troup County School System released the following statement, thanking administration, staff, and law enforcement for their swift actions to ensure students’ safety and remind the community that weapons are prohibited on school campuses.

“We would like to thank our administrators, staff, and law enforcement for addressing this situation quickly, thoroughly, and responsibly as possible,” said Troup County School System officials. “This is a good reminder that weapons of any kind or toys that look like weapons are not allowed on school grounds in the Troup County School System.”