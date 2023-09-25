LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred at the Woodglenn Apartments and is asking LaGrange locals to help by providing any relevant information regarding the murder investigation.

According to LPD, on Saturday at 1:32 p.m., the LaGrange Police officers responded to a report about a person being shot at the Woodglenn Apartments located at 64 North Cary Street in LaGrange.

The police department says after arriving on the scene, officers found 20-year-old Gerald Jerome Burden Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene and transported Burden Jr. to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time LPD has not identified any possible suspect and says the investigation into Burden Jr.’s death is still active. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.