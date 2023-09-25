LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police are investigating an aggravated assault that took place on East Render Street that left one injured and is asking LaGrange locals for information leading to the identity of the suspect(s) involved that are also responsible for shots being fired into an occupied house.

According to LPD, on Sunday around 9:32 p.m., LaGrange Police officers responded to a report about shots being fired in the 200 block of East Render Street.

After arriving on the scene, officers found 20-year-old Leshun Demetris Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound in his left leg. Officers called emergency medical personnel to the scene, and they transported Brooks to a local hospital, where he was stabilized.

Brooks was later flown to a trauma facility for additional treatment. LPD says after further investigation, investigators determined at least two rounds were fired into a resident on East Render Street where two victims, 59-year-old Zanthia Dozier and 77-year-old Maddie Dozier occupied.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged by LPD to contact the police department at 706-883-2603.