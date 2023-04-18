LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Sunday, at around 4 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 734 Windstream Dr. to a report about shots being fired.

According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), after arriving on the scene, an investigation revealed that Deshaun Gates, drove a gold Honda Accord by the residence on Windstream Drive and fired multiple shots from a handgun at Derrin Fulton and Derieko Rendo.

Authorities say Gates fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Following the investigation, LPD obtained arrest warrants for Gates charging him with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

LPD is asking anyone with information on this case or Gates’ possible whereabouts to call 911 or the police department at 706-883-2603.