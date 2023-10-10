LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning and asking for public help to get more information about the incident that injured one.

LPD says on Tuesday around 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a report about a person being shot at 110 Buck Murphy Road. After arriving on scene, officers found 31-year-old Joshua Carothers lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee.

Medical aid was provided to Carothers on scene and he was later airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional for additional treatment.

LPD says that Carothers has been uncooperative during the investigation and LaGrange Police has not developed in suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Montondo at 706-812-1000.