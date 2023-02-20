LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Sunday, at around 12 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, to a report about a subject bring shot.

After arriving to the hospital, officers spoke with the victim, Carey Parker, who reported that he had been shot on Auburn Avenue by the suspect, Antonio Dunlap, on Feb. 18 around 11 a.m.

According to the Lagrange Police Department (LPD), the shooting incident stemmed from a verbal altercation, which eventually turned physical and resulted in the victim being shot.

LPD says the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury to his left thigh.

Authorities later arrested and charged Dunlap with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.