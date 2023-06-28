LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a theft and assault that occurred at an apartment on Miller Street on Tuesday and is asking for public help identifying the female suspect.

On Tuesday, around 8:23 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a theft report at an apartment on 410 Miller Street.

After arriving on the scene, law enforcement met with the victim, who reported a black female known to her as “Lil Mama” came into her apartment, stole her cell phone, and caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim before leaving the scene.

The LaGrange Police describes “Lil Mama” as a black female, with a small build who frequents the area.

If anyone has information concerning the identity of “Lil Mama,” contact LPD at 706-883-2603