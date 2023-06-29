LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Whitesville Road and is asking for public assistance to locate the suspect(s).

On Wednesday, at around 11:37 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 804 Whitesville Street to report of shots being fired in the area.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined that an argument led to gunfire being exchanged outside of a local business, which unfortunately resulted in shots being fired into the occupied business.

LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigation stepped in and conducted an investigation. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities determined that Charles Blackmon,19, Rehul Rehul, 20, and Deepak Deepak, 26 were all present on the scene at the time of the shooting, with Blackmon allegedly being shot at.

LaGrange Police says the case is still under investigation and encourages anyone with information concerning this investigation to contact the police department at 706-883-2603.