LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a Christmas Eve shooting on Vince Sutton Boulevard and is asking for public help to locate those responsible.

According to LPD, on Dec. 24, LaGrange Police officers responded to a residence located on Vince Sutton Boulevard about shots being fired.

Officers spoke with a victim and determined multiple bullets were fired through a window into the residence. LPD says no one was injured.

A preliminary investigation by LPD’s Criminal Investigation Section suggested that several individuals were shooting from the roadway and the that some of the bullets fired went through the residence’s window.

LPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged by LPD to contact the police department at 706-883-2603 or LPD Detective Blane at 706-883-2623.