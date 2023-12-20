LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LPD announced a woman was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities determined she stabbed another person.

LPD says that on Wednesday around 12: 20 a.m., LaGrange Police officers responded to a report about a domestic disturbance at 110 Brenda Boulevard.

While investigating the situation, officers determined Bernadette Glasco assaulted Roderious Glaze with a knife, cutting Glaze’s arm.

Officers arrested and charged Glasco with aggravated assault. LPD said Glaze’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing and LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603 or LPD Detective Prichard at 706-883-2628.