Oglethorpe, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit arrested and charged a man from Macon County with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

According to law enforcement, the GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Smith’s online activity after receiving numerous CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The GBI said the investigation led to a search warrant of Smith’s home and his subsequent arrest on March 21. The GBI CEACC unit was aided by the GBI Americus Office and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was transported to the Macon County Jail upon his arrest.

Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or report at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.