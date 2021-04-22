Macon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate, Nakelon Vason

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, deputies are looking for Nakelon Vason, who escaped from Macon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

Vason is described as 5’09″ tall and 164 pounds.

Brunson says Vason was in jail on a charge of Discharging Gun into Occupied Dwelling. He is urging families to be alert.

Anyone with information about Vason should contact the Macon County Sheriff at 334-727-2503 or call 911.