 

Macon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate, Nakelon Vason

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Nakelon Vason)

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, deputies are looking for Nakelon Vason, who escaped from  Macon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

Vason is described as 5’09″ tall and 164 pounds.

Brunson says Vason was in jail on a charge of Discharging Gun into Occupied Dwelling. He is urging families to be alert.

Anyone with information about Vason should contact the Macon County Sheriff at 334-727-2503 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 44°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 75° 59°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 76° 56°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 51°

Monday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 83° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories