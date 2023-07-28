MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for two inmates, one of which is a Columbus, Georgia, resident that disappeared Friday evening and is asking for public assistance to help locate them.

According to MCSO Sheriff Deputy Joshua Harris, both inmates disappeared around 5:30 p.m., and the sheriff’s office believes at this time that both inmates worked together to escape.

Harris described one of the escaped inmates, Rayquan D. Ray, Harris describes as a male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to Harris, Ray’s last place of residency was on Forrest Road in Columbus.

The second inmate, Bobby Anthony Minor, Harris describes as a male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Harris says Minor’s last known place of residency was in Decatur, Georgia.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office considers both escaped inmates dangerous and believes both inmates are headed toward their last place of residency. If you see either inmate, keep your distance and contact Deputy Sheriff Harris at 299- 699-0437 or MCSO at 478-472-6447.