MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A Macon, Georgia resident on probation for aggravated assault at the time of his arrest, received sentencing for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Logan Riley Nettles, also known as “Carrot Top,” 23, from Macon, Georgia, to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release after Nettles pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person under a felony indictment.

“Lying to buy a gun for a prohibited person is a federal offense that endangers our community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office is working with law enforcement to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of violent felons and to hold those who help prohibited persons from obtaining guns accountable for their crimes.”

According to court records, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted undercover surveillance in Macon, Georgia in May 2021, as part of Operation United Front.

During their surveillance, agents from the ATF noticed Nettles, who had been released from prison on March 8, 2021, and was serving probation.

Agents witnessed Nettles wearing a blue backpack and getting into a car belonging to his girlfriend Ansley Nicole Hunt, 22, from Savannah, Georgia, stopped Nettles and conducted a search according to his probation.

Inside Nettles’ backpack, authorities found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine.

Hunt later confessed that she bought the gun for Nettles, and he admitted he was with her during the purchase.

In addition, when Hunt bought the firearm, she falsified information on the ATF Form 4473, knowing the gun was for Nettles.

At the time of the purchase, Nettles was on probation after being convicted for aggravated assault and gang activity in the Superior Court of Bibb County, Georgia, in 2019.