MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Macon man released from prison for robbing a bank in 2013 pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a bank at the same location, states the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

William Jeffrey Lowder, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery before U.S. District Court on May 23. Lowder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

According to facts presented in court, Lowder walked into the bank on Mercer University Drive in Macon at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. He handed over a note to a teller that read, “Money out the register, no dye packs, sorry!” The clerk believed he had a firearm but he did not have a weapon. When he was told that the clerk did not have a register, Lowder left the bank.

The Attorney’s Office says Lowder was recently released from federal prison for robbing a bank and was serving a term of supervised release. An hour after leaving the bank, Lowder called his U.S. Probation officer to report his crime and his location. He was quickly taken into custody.