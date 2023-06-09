MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Macon man with multiple violent felony convictions pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, states the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Johnny Carl Sandefur, Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm before U.S. District Court on June 8, Attorney’s Office says. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

According to documents and other evidence admitted into court, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) attempted to arrest a person on Nov. 3, 2022, in Macon. SERFTF agents located the wanted person and Sandefur, but both fled.

Sandefur was taken into custody later in possession of a .22 magnum derringer wallet gun, two knives and methamphetamine. The wallet gun was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.

Attorney’s Office says Sandefur had active warrants in Bibb County and Houston County, at the time of this incident. In addition, he has multiple prior felony convictions. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.