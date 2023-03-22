MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A City of Madison Police Officer charged with sexual misconduct amid allegations of rape has pleaded not guilty, court records show.

35-year-old Kevin O. Walter of Harvest was arrested on Feb. 8 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed with News 19 that the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Madison Police Department (MPD) in November 2022 regarding an incident with Walter.

The MPD asked the Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation because it involved an off-duty employee, Patterson explained.

When the investigation was complete, investigators with the MCSO forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury, resulting in the arrest warrant.

The investigation also revealed that Walter and the victim knew one another. Online court documents show Walter was accused of raping a woman while she was intoxicated on October 22, 2022.

Walter was released from jail the same day he was arrested on a $1,000 bond, with a condition of not having any contact with the alleged victim.

News 19 reached out to the City of Madison regarding Walter’s employment as a police officer, and received the following statement:

We have no statement to release pertaining to Kevin Walter’s case. Capt. Lamar Anderson, Madison Police Dept.

A bench trial is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 18 at the Madison County Courthouse under Judge Donal Rizzardi.