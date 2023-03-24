Lanett, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested early this morning after an attempted USPS mailbox theft, according to the Lanett Police Department. A third person possibly involved in the attempted theft has yet to be arrested.

According to law enforcement, Chambers County Dispatch received a call at approximately 4 a.m. about people trying to break into the USPS mailboxes in the 100 block of 1st Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the location. Two of the three people in the vehicle fled on foot and deputies caught one of them after a brief chase.

Police identified the two people detained as Malik Javon Leonard, 27, of Columbus, and Lezly Marie Samuels, 27, of LaGrange. Both were arrested on charges of Attempted Theft of Property 4th degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree. Leonard is also charged with Attempting to Elude.

Lanett Police thanked the citizen who made the call and alerted officers to the crime in progress.