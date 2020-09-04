Major drug operation for Kansas City run out of small town of Teague

Crime

by: Roland Richter

Posted: / Updated:

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the small town of Teague, Texas was the headquarters for an operation that sent large amounts of cocaine into the Kansas City metro area.

They report a Teague man who oversaw a drug ring in the Kansas City metro area was sentenced Wednesday to 262 months in federal prison in the case.

Jorge Portillo-Uranga, 36, of Teague, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, the DEA began an investigation in 2016 of a drug trafficking organization headed by Portillo-Uranga that was selling kilogram quantities of cocaine and marijuana to buyers in the Kansas City metro area.

Portillo-Uranga managed the operation from his home in Teague.

Investigators intercepted communications between Portillo-Uranga in Teague and other members of the organization as he directed their movements in obtaining cocaine and delivering it to Kansas City.

In various conversations, Portillo-Uranga expressed his suspicions that some of the traffickers were skimming cocaine from the shipments.

