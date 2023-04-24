GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Greenville police officers were assaulted over the weekend when responding to a dispute call.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the three officers responded to a dispute call on Sullivan Street where a suspect was refusing to leave.

Officers said that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Richard Rosemond, he was immediately aggressive and told officers he wanted to fight.

When they attempted to detain Rosemond, he resisted and reportedly struck an officer several times in the face.

He is also accused of biting another officer multiple times, breaking the skin, and punching a third officer in the face.

Rosemond was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

The officers did receive medical treatment for their injuries in the form of stitches and precautionary testing.