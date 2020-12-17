 

Man accused of committing ‘unnatural sex acts’ with 2 horses

Crime

by: WGNO Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a stable and “committed unnatural sex acts” with two horses.

The unidentified man entered the stable in City Park, Louisiana, around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. He proceeded to commit unspecified sex acts with two of the horses, according to police.

The NOPD released still images from surveillance video showing the suspect wearing a striped shirt and a medical mask pulled down below his chin. The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

One of the horses belongs to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to OPSO General Counsel Blake Arcuri.

“I can confirm we were notified of an incident involving an OPSO horse assigned to the Mounted Division,” Arcuri said. “The New Orleans Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.

